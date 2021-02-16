Winterize your home and maximize your heat

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) – The goal with winterizing your home is keeping the warmth in and the cold air out. There are several ways to maximize the heat in your home during these cold winter days.

Lowe’s Manager, Jonathan Sorrell tells us weather stripping your home is something that is affordable and you can easily do yourself.



You can use your hand and feel the cold draft coming in from the bottom of your front door. Sorrell said you can use door sweeps or draft busters to block that cold air from coming in. Towels and rags will also do the trick.

You can also do this for your windows. Just like the door, you want to inspect the window for gaps, choose the right sealing product and install.

Sorell said the attic is another place you can save your heat from escaping.

“Increasing the inches of insulation in your attic goes a long way towards saving heat inside your home but anyway you can keep the heat in and the cold out… starting in your attic is a good place to start,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell said during the cold winter days don’t forget to protect your pipes with insulation. He said the really low temperatures can cause them to freeze and rupture creating a bigger problem.

He also suggests disconnecting garden hoses from exterior faucets.

Another thing to consider are thermal insulated curtains. These measures can potentially help conserve energy and save you money on your power bill.

For those looking to add a little bit more heat in your homes using a portable heater, there are some precautions you should take.

Sorrell said portable heaters are a good way to heat up a single room or add to the central heat you are using. He adds a good standard infrared heater is pretty efficient but it can also be dangerous.

“Most of your heaters are equipped with safety switches… gas, electric, both. All in all, you want to be careful about leaving any heater on when you’re not at home besides your central heat and air,” said Sorrell.

Here are some safety tips the National Fire Protection Association want you to keep in mind before you plug in and before you heat your home.

You never want to use an extension cord with a heat producing appliance.

Plug it directly in the wall socket.

Plug one heating producing appliance in at a time.

Keep it at least 3 ft away from anything flammable.

Don’t use the oven to heat your home

You also want to place heaters on a flat surface and keep it away from your kiddos and pets.

This is also a good time to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly.

