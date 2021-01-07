Wintry weather mix; Rain and snow could impact road conditions

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A winter weather advisory is in effect in both Washington and Benton counties until 6 o’clock Thursday night. If you’re hitting the road Thursday morning you do want to drive with precautions.

Communications Director for Benton County, Channing Barker said this is the time to slow down, watch for those hills and bridges where it can get slippery.

Make sure to also leave more distance from yourself and other cars while on the road.

“If you can leave 10-15 minutes before you usually do that will give you a little more time. It will allow you to go a little bit slower. It will allow you to break a little bit easier if you do come on to some black ice,” said Barker.

Barker said it’s also important to be prepared for emergencies and you can never go wrong with an emergency kit in your vehicle.

“As always keep an extra supply pack in your car with water, snacks and a blanket just in case you do slide off the road. It’s really important that you have that emergency pack in there for you in case the worse happens.”

She tells us they’ve been monitoring the storm and are on standby Thursday morning, ready to activate teams to treat roads and slick spots if needed.