ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma (KNWA/KFTA) — One woman died in a crash on New Years Eve on Oklahoma State Highway 51 west of Stilwell.

About 5:15 p.m., Roberta Studie-Maize of Tahlequah was traveling west and entered the left lane where she collided with Hershel Vann of Stilwell.

Studie-Maize was transported to Northeast Health System in Tahlequah where she was pronounced dead. Vann was treated and released at the scene.