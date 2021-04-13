Woman involved in Tontitown police chase dies

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman has died after a police chase led to a fiery wreck in Tontitown, according to police Chief Corey Jenison.

Chief Jenison said the family reached out to the police department and told them that Chassadee Costales died Monday, April 12.

Chief Jenison said Officer Rebecca Martis was patrolling the northside of the town when she noticed a stolen car, she attempted to pull over the stolen car driven by Chassadee Costales and it turned into a chase. Costales then lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The officer you see jumping into the flaming car to save the suspect is officer Garrett Henry. KNWA/FOX 24 asked Chief Jenison what it was like watching the video on his end.

“It’s hard to put words on it, to see it happen here and to one of your own, it was definitely a proud moment for me and everyone in our department,” Jenison said.

The decision Officer Henry made in the moment is one that continues to resonate with him.

“I’m extremely proud of their actions and be able to flip the switch from chasing a suspect to being able to save that same person moments later, it’s incredible,” said Chief Jenison.

Chief Jenison told KNWA/FOX 24 Officer Henry is out for the week, but is expected to return.

Both Martis and Henry typically work the night shift.