Women of Nicole’s House create masks for community

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – From totes and bags to now masks– the women of Nicole’s House are working hard turning something old into something new.

“We listen to music,” Bailey Bachman said. “We just dance and we have a great time it’s amazing.”

Bailey Bachman has lived inside this house since February.

“I used for two years,” Bachman said. “I got really bad into it last August and it was getting pretty bad – I didn’t even know myself anymore.”

Bachman learned about Nicole’s House while she serving time in jail. It’s a faith-based, transitional living program founded by Sandra Warmack.

“It’s named after my daughter Nicole who died from an accidental drug overdose,” Warmack said.

Through its Bars and Stripes business, Warmack says they make items like bags and scarves all out of retired jail uniforms.

But now, they’re making hundreds masks.

“Our ladies would like at that and go I wore that I don’t want anything to do with that,” Warmack said. “And now they see it as something that helps their whole community.”

Bachman says it’s keeping her busy during the pandemic which has affected the nonprofit in more ways than one – like canceling in-person mentor meetings.

“Sometimes I feel a little trapped as well here but i never feel like there’s no help,” Bachman said.

Warmack says she’s seen a decrease in donations, some women have lost their jobs and they’ve had to move their recovery meetings online.

“We’re grateful for that but it doesn’t allow you to interact and ask questions and be apart of it,” Warmack said.

The list goes on but Bachman says she’s staying positive by giving back and wants others who are battling substance abuse to do the same.

“Stay in the word,” Bachman said. “There are all kinds of people that are still out there for you. There are online meetings you can go to, people that you can call.”

Sandra Warmack tells us the nonprofit was recently granted a total of $3,500 thanks to the Arkansas Community Fund and the local United Way.