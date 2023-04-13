FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April 13 is Officer Stephen Carr Day in the city of Fayetteville. Carr was killed in the line of duty while sitting in his patrol car outside of the Fayetteville Police Department in December 2019.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD said 4-13 is the day set aside to honor Carr because that was his badge number. When heroes like Carr are killed in the line of duty, the fitness community steps up, making workouts in their honor. The individualized lineups include some of the workouts they enjoyed.

“We created this workout. We call it Carr 413. A lot of gyms throughout Northwest Arkansas will do this workout on April 13,” Sgt. Murphy said.

Murphy taught a few classes at 1Day Strength & Conditioning Thursday. The workout starts with a 413m sandbag carry, then a series of four-round workouts finished with another 413m sandbag carry. You can look at the full workout below.

“Carr 413” workout graphic (1Day Strength & Conditioning)

Murphy said people who knew Officer Carr remembered him as someone with a big heart who would give the shirt off his back to people who needed it.