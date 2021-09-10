World Suicide Prevention Day: Here’s how to help

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and mental health professionals want people to know they are not alone.

Rachel Hudson, project director of suicide prevention grant at Burrell Behavioral Health, said suicide affects many lives around the world.

“There are 800,000 individuals that lose their life each year to suicide and that equates to about one person every 40 seconds,” Hudson said.

Hudson said there are verbal signs from people that they might be having suicidal thoughts as well as behavioral signs.

“Some of the behaviors that we can look at our isolation, any kind of change in behavior, as a person normally has a certain mood and a certain routine and that suddenly shifts,” Hudson said.

Hudson encourages people to use the Question, Persuade, and Refer method with someone who might be having suicidal thoughts. First, she said its important to ask the person if they are having suicidal thoughts. From there, you can persuade that person to live or persuade them to accept help. Finally, refer to them a mental health professional.

If you or someone you know is in crisis you can call Burrell’s crisis line at 888-518-0108. If you are wanting general mental health services from Burrell you can call 479-521-1532. A national crisis line is also available at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers