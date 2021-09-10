World Suicide Prevention Day: Here’s how to help

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and mental health professionals want people to know they are not alone.

Rachel Hudson, project director of suicide prevention grant at Burrell Behavioral Health, said suicide affects many lives around the world.

“There are 800,000 individuals that lose their life each year to suicide and that equates to about one person every 40 seconds,” Hudson said.

Hudson said there are verbal signs from people that they might be having suicidal thoughts as well as behavioral signs.

“Some of the behaviors that we can look at our isolation, any kind of change in behavior, as a person normally has a certain mood and a certain routine and that suddenly shifts,” Hudson said.

Hudson encourages people to use the Question, Persuade, and Refer method with someone who might be having suicidal thoughts. First, she said its important to ask the person if they are having suicidal thoughts. From there, you can persuade that person to live or persuade them to accept help. Finally, refer to them a mental health professional.

If you or someone you know is in crisis you can call Burrell’s crisis line at 888-518-0108. If you are wanting general mental health services from Burrell you can call 479-521-1532. A national crisis line is also available at 1-800-273-8255.