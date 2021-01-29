YLEH: Gentry residents to vote on Sunday alcohol sales

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- Charles and Jerah Jech own C & J Liquor store in Gentry.

“When we have a holiday weekend say Memorial Day, Labor Day in the past we’ve been always been closed on Sundays,” Jech said.

For the past seven and half years, they haven’t been allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays. But they’re hoping to change that with help from voters.

“Just hearing the number of our customers that would come in and say they had to drive so far and they couldn’t get whatever it is on Sunday, they had to wait,” Jech said.

“We’ve had to go to Oklahoma, or Missouri or Washington County somewhere,” customer Todd Wiles said.

Avoca is one city that’s seen success from Sunday alcohol sales. The mayor says they’ve generated quite a bit of sales tax revenue that’s gone towards repairing roads and city buildings, a future that’s possible here in Gentry.

“We have Dollar General, we have Harps, two different convenience stores,”

Jech said. “They will all be able to the sale as well so there’s additional sales tax not just for us.”

“It’s nice to be able to go to your own town or close to your town and do business with them so your money stays locally,” Wiles said.

Early voting begins Tuesday for people living in Gentry. Election day is Feb. 9.

Benton County Clerk’s Office – Bentonville 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville February 2 – 5: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. February 8: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Benton County Clerk’s Office – Siloam Springs 707 S. Lincoln Siloam Springs February 2 – 5: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. February 8: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Election Day Location, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. February 9th