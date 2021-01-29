YLEH: Gentry residents to vote on Sunday alcohol sales

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- Charles and Jerah Jech own C & J Liquor store in Gentry.

“When we have a holiday weekend say Memorial Day, Labor Day in the past we’ve been always been closed on Sundays,” Jech said.

For the past seven and half years, they haven’t been allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays. But they’re hoping to change that with help from voters.

“Just hearing the number of our customers that would come in and say they had to drive so far and they couldn’t get whatever it is on Sunday, they had to wait,” Jech said.

“We’ve had to go to Oklahoma, or Missouri or Washington County somewhere,” customer Todd Wiles said.

Avoca is one city that’s seen success from Sunday alcohol sales. The mayor says they’ve generated quite a bit of sales tax revenue that’s gone towards repairing roads and city buildings, a future that’s possible here in Gentry.

“We have Dollar General, we have Harps, two different convenience stores,”
Jech said. “They will all be able to the sale as well so there’s additional sales tax not just for us.”

“It’s nice to be able to go to your own town or close to your town and do business with them so your money stays locally,” Wiles said.

Early voting begins Tuesday for people living in Gentry. Election day is Feb. 9.

 Benton County Clerk’s Office – Bentonville  215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville  February 2 – 5: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.   February 8:  8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
 Benton County Clerk’s Office – Siloam Springs 707 S. Lincoln                              Siloam Springs  February 2 – 5: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. February 8:  8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Election Day Location, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. February 9th

First Baptist Church of Gentry 232 W. Main StreetGentry

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Gentry residents to vote on Sunday alcohol sales

News /

POLITICAL ANALYST: Sarah Sanders closeness to Trump won't pull much weight in Arkansas governor's race

News /

Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing

News /

2021 Inauguration Day: Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman

News /

President Biden's inaugural address

Politics /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers