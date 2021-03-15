Your face mask protects you from COVID-19 & it can give you some relief this allergy season

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The start of spring is just a few days away. Meanwhile allergy season is in full swing but there are ways to get some relief.

Allergy season can make it tough to enjoy the outdoors. As the weather warms up, it’s not going to get easier for those who suffer from allergies as everything continues to bloom.

APRN, Janet Bilyeu with Siloam Springs Family Medicine says if you suffer from allergies, you can experience a runny or stuffy nose, itchy eyes and coughing.

She adds that you can develop allergies at any time in your life. You may have been okay breathing in pollen or other elements in the air at one point and all of a sudden it can start bothering you.

That’s why it important to monitor your symptoms and check in with an allergist to help identify what you are allergic to.

There are ways to protect yourself and one of these actions you’ve already been doing for months. That’s wearing a mask.

“Often times, people who mow or do gardening with allergies they wear a masks for years to protect themselves from those allergens. So, it’s good if you have a high allergy count you might want to continue to wear your mask outside,” said Bilyeu.

She suggest checking the weather and pollen count before heading out and if it’s very high or windy then you might want to stay indoors.

She also suggests taking a shower or washing your hair before bed to remove any pollen you may have picked up from outside

Before you go to bed at night, she loves to tell her patients to use a Neti pot or a nasal irrigation device. Add warm purified water or water that was boiled and cooled down, mixed with the salt packet mixture. Tilt your head and let it run in one nostril and it will clear out the other. It helps clean your sinuses out.

Check with your doctor on suggestions for some over the counter allergy medicine.

It can also be tough to determine the difference between the allergy and COVID-19 symptoms. Bilyeu says that if you are suffering from allergies you do want to make sure to cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. She adds that with the pandemic you want to be careful with overall exposure.

“The biggest things is when you get allergy symptoms it kind of decrease your immunity, so your immune system is lower and more susceptible to any kind of germs that you get,” said Bilyeu.

She adds that allergies don’t normally involve fever or shortness of breath and those symptoms are more associated with-the coronavirus. Nasal congestion, itchy eyes and runny nose are more common allergy symptoms.

She adds that it’s important to monitor your symptoms and to check in with your doctor.