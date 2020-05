Eric Thomas Jr. is coming to The Hill as a 3-star recruit out of Pensacola, FL.

A linebacker, who also prides himself as being a hybrid defensive end as well, wants to bring two things to Arkansas with him- energy & chemistry.

Thomas Jr says his visit to Arkansas was one of the best visits he went on during the recruiting process, and was impressed with the passion Hogs fans have.

Watch the video about to hear more from our interview with Eric Thomas Jr.

