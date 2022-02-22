Watch the video above to solve the mystery of, Who is Tim Watson?

Among many other things, Tim Watson is a lawyer. He is one of three members of the Law Offices of Watson and Watson, with offices in Fayetteville and Newport. Tim’s father, Tim Watson, Sr., has practiced in Newport, Arkansas since 1969 and founded the firm in 1988. Along with his brother, Todd, and their team, the firm holds over 85 years combined experience in helping clients in Arkansas reach successful outcomes both in and out of the courtroom. Though the firm handles several areas of law, Tim specializes in disagreements about agreements.

The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements like this.