Good Day NWA: Rotary of Bentonville International Women’s Day Event

The Rotary Club of Bentonville is hosting its annual International Women’s Day event next month.

Shannon Crain with Rotary of Bentonville and Arron Cooper from Henderson Engineers join Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect from this year’s International Women’s Day event.

Henderson Engineers along with Rotary of Bentonville want to shine a spotlight on women as successful leaders in business and life in Northwest Arkansas.

The Rotary Club of Bentonville is a group of civic-minded business leaders who work together to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

This year’s International Women’s Day event is happening Friday, March 8 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Record in Bentonville. The event’s theme is “Be the Inspiration” and will feature a dynamic group of businesswomen and their mentors/mentees to discuss the people who have inspired them to strive for career greatness.

