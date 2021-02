Snapple this snap-shot of events happening in Northwest Arkansas including where you can go to warm up, virtual cooking and entrepreneurship events, and the extended run of one theatrical experience.

Where to warm up? There have been several power outages in our area. Lowell residents can go to the council chambers In order to stay warm until power is restored. The city asks you take all covid-19 precautions and bring a mask with you. The Salvation Army's Warming Centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville are also open. If capacity is reached., hotel vouchers will be provided for those needing a place to stay for the night. The salvation army is also accepting donations of food, blankets, and toiletries. Other warming center locations include: 7Hills Homeless Center; St. James Baptist Church on South Willow will be open this week from 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. The Pea Ridge Police Department Also posted on social media that the middle school gym will be used as a warming center for residents in need.