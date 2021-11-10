13th Annual Fayetteville Film Fest Energizes Filmmakers & Film Lovers as Event Kicks Off

Fayetteville Film Fest is a cultural leader in our region, bringing world class film to our state. This year, the 13th annual festival is being presented in a hybrid format with in-person and streaming movies and events.

Watch as festival Co-Executive Director Colleen Thurston and Technical Director Dan Robinson join Good Day NWA to tell you what to expect at the fest from the movies to the panels. Plus, Colleen is thrilled to talk about the Micheaux Award – funding for qualified BIPOC filmmakers.

13th Annual Fayetteville Film Festival