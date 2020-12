This is the time of year when we tend to look back on the events of 2020. This year was no ordinary year. It will forever be etched in history as a time of social upheaval and worldwide lockdown due to Covid-19. However, like any time of crisis, the human spirit prevails. People around the world did their best to make this version of life worth living.

Watch as our Raphael Seth looks back at the positive side of a difficult year.