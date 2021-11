This year marks a very special milestone for our next guests. It’s the 25th Anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things!

On Good Day NWA to discuss highlights from this year’s list is the one and only Gayle king who serves as Editor-at-Large of Oprah Daily, and Adam Glassman, Creative Director of Oprah Daily.

Click here to sign up for Oprah Daily Insider or join the special membership-only community.