A 5k Race Returns; Learning at the Amazeum; Volunteer at Roots; Empty the Shelters – 5 Things To Do

The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P and G announces the return of the Family-Friendly 5k Race this year on Saturday, September 25. Local companies are encouraged to participate in the corporate challenge competing for titles of fittest and fastest office in NWA. Since this is the 15th anniversary of the NWA Championship, registration is $15 for participants who sign up by August 23. Virtual participation will be available. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas.

With all the excitement around kids returning to the classroom this week, the Amazeum is shining the spotlight on those whose classroom is in their own home. They are hosting Homeschool Day on Monday, August 23. Homeschool Days are a great opportunity to network and mingle with other homeschoolers while you are learning and making discoveries. There are two ways to attend Homeschool Day: by booking your very own Unfield Trip or by exploring on your own as a family. Either way, advanced registration is required.

Another event that’s returning this year is the Fayetteville Roots Festival. The three-day event is different this year due to the pandemic. Organizers still hope to offer great music and food at the event, however tickets are extremely scarce! You don’t have a ticket, but still want to attend? The best way you can do that is to volunteer. There are multiple volunteer opportunities available starting with pre-fest set up on Wednesday, August 25 and lasting through post-fest clean up on Sunday, August 29.

Here’s an event to mark on your calendar! The Arkansas Enduro Cycling Race Series has previously made stops in Bella Vista and Fayetteville. In September, the series comes to Bentonville. This is a two-day event where riders compete on both Saturday and Sunday. The event kicks off on Friday, September 17. There will be awards, music, festivities, and support from Phat Tire Bike Shop. If you’re interested, you still have a little time to register for the event.

One pet foundation is partnering with a local shelter to host an adoption event. As animal shelters across the country are seeing a 50% drop in adoptions this summer. From now until August 22, the Bissell Pet Foundation will host an emergency Empty the Shelters event at ‘Rogers Animal Services’. The foundation will have reduced adoption fees of $25 or less.