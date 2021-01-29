A Big Razorback Win, Collaborate with Downtown Bentonville, Inc. and a Drive-By Art Experience – Happening in NWA

Happy Fri-YAY!!! From a drive by art experience to live music, here’s a look at what’s happening around NWA this weekend.

A big congratulations to the Razorback Women’s Basketball Team. The Hogs beating #3 UConn 90-87

in front of a sold out crowd at Bud Walton Arena. This is the second time this season the Hogs have defeated a top ranked team. In December the team took down #4 Baylor. Our Pigtrail Nation team has post game interviews with Head Coach Mike Neighbors and Chelsea Dungee



If you’re looking for an outing for your family or a date night option, The Momentary is offering a one of a kind experience. You can checkout out the Drive-By Remix featuring the work of artist Nick Cave. The exhibit will be projected nightly on the momentary tower. The video work features Cave’s colorful soundsuits spinning, doing somersaults, rolling, bouncing on pogo sticks, falling from the sky, and dancing. There is no registration required to see this free display.



Calling all local content creators! Downtown Bentonville Inc. wants to work with you. If you are a blogger, artist, musician, biker ,or if you’re just out and about exploring the city with your family and capturing pictures and video along the way, you have the opportunity to share your content with Downtown Bentonville Inc. The organization is looking to create community driven stories. Checkout the details here.



If you’re looking for some live music this weekend, friends of Good Day NWA, Route 358

are bringing their country, blue grass, folk and pop sound to Boars’s Nest in Rogers on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.