A Casting Call for Local Actors & Where You Can Find a Job in Northwest Arkansas – What You Need to Know

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including news from Walton Arts Center and how you can find a job in NWA!

The Walton Arts Center has announced the final scheduled performances for their “In the Atrium” series which include live music, comedy and poetry readings. Shows feature many performers you’ve seen right here on Good Day NWA including the Still on the Hill, HogTown Hot Club and the Ozarks Poets and Writers Collective. The final show will take place on Friday, May 14 and will feature the band “The Crumbs.” We have a list of all the remaining shows on our website.

Sticking with Walton Arts Center news, a casting call is open now for Art Heist, a socially distanced, outdoor, immersive, true crime show in which audience members meet and interact with various characters associated with the still unsolved heist at Boston’s Gardner Museum in 1990. Art Heist will be performed in Fayetteville May 6-9, in Rogers May 13-16 and in Bentonville May 20-23. The production company behind Art Heist, is looking to hire local actors to fill the seven-person cast.

The NWA Employment Showcase is a revamped event replacing the Annual NWA Spring Job Fair. The new format improves upon the existing job fair format by taking it online and showcasing available jobs and careers in our region for the entire month of April. The event is hosted by the Rogers Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. The virtual event starts on April 1 and there is no limit to the number of positions you can list or apply for.

Here’s an event to look forward to that’s happening tomorrow night. The Amazeum will host a sensory friendly night where children with special needs and their families have the Amazeum to themselves. You can explore the Amazeum’s favorite sensory-friendly activities, experience different textures at the Sensory Walk or jam out with at their Dance Party. The event will take place tomorrow from six to eight p-m and they request that you register for the event on their website and review the new processes and procedures to maintain a healthy and safe environment.

In case you missed it, Bikes Blues and Barbecue is coming back to Northwest Arkansas. The annual rally was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. But organizers say the increase of vaccinations in the state will allow the festival to safely go on this fall. Organizers also saying in part that in the event cases of covid-19 do follow current national trends — and go up, the board won’t hesitate to move or cancel the event for 20-21. For now, the rally is scheduled for September 22 through the 25 in downtown Fayetteville.