A Doughnut Fundraiser; Yoga Workshops; Fashion Organizations Team Up – It’s Happening in NWA

The Arkansas Yoga Center in Fayetteville is offering a breath workshop to keep you healthy and strong. This event will take place on Wednesdays in February. Very limited spaces remain for the in-person workshop, but there is a virtual option as well. This event will last from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

From healthy to maybe not so healthy, but delicious! Habitat for Humanity of Benton County is holding an online doughnut fundraiser. You have until Friday to purchase Krispy Kreme digital dozen vouchers for ten dollars and then five dollars will go to support the work of Habitat for Humanity who have a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Deciding what to do on Valentine’s Day can be a daunting task and our friends at The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville want to help. New Executive Chef Neal Gray has created a romantic four-course meal available on Valentine’s Day only. The restaurant will be open for in-person dining from four to nine p-m that Sunday. And if you’re interested in a table, your encouraged to book your reservation now. Planned entrees include Strip Steak or Sea Trout and the dessert is a yummy Chocolate Pot de Creme.

Two local organizations are merging to create a new platform for arts and fashion in Arkansas. The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is joining Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week to become Interform. The new organization will focus on different ways for the community to connect through art. This includes giving opportunities for local artists of all kinds to succeed in their craft, through workshops or exhibits.