A Free Virtual Dance Concert; Call for Film Jurors; Tree Giveaway; Learn to Swim – Happening in NWA

Here's a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas

Continuing their commitment to creativity and community outreach during the pandemic, NWA Ballet Theatre has collaborated with Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra to present a free virtual dance concert. “The Lark Ascending” is will premiere today on the ballet theatre’s social media. Recorded against the dramatic backdrop of Crystal Bridges’ Great Hall, “The Lark Ascending” is an intimate performance showcasing professional artists.

A couple of things to update you on from Fayetteville Film Fest. First, registration is now open for the spring BIPOC Film Lab which is set to take place virtually on Saturday, May first. They will discuss ways to sharpen your filmmaking skills, develop strategies for building a career in content creation, and provide opportunity to make connections and build the Arkansas BIPOC filmmaker community. Also happening, the organization is seeking volunteer jurors for the 2021 film fest. Volunteer jurors will watch shorts, features, narrative and documentary submissions and the organization aims to have jurors with varied backgrounds.

In celebration of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22 Adventure Subaru has partnered with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division to give away one hundred trees. The trees are Cherrybark Oak trees to hand out. They are zoned for our area and ready to plant. You can stop by the dealership tomorrow starting at ten a-m to pick yours up. The trees are first come, first served so get your before they “leaf.”

Here’s something you can look forward to. The Joys of Swimming in Bentonville has announced today that they are participating in Adult Learn to Swim Month by offering free adult swim lessons starting on Monday, April 26 and lasting through Thursday, April 29. There will be a lifeguard on duty and the class size is a maximum of 3 participants to one instructor. They will cover several skills like how to float and an introduction to freestyle swimming. Registration is open now.

