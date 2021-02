Need something to warm you up on a cold night? We’ve got just the answer! Watch as Good Day NWA finds out more about a unique cocktail and food pairing!

This drink is called the Hunter’s Cocktail.

Hunter’s Cocktail: Stir the ingredients. Serve with a Maraschino Cherry over ice.

A companion drink is called the Huntress Cocktail.

Huntress Cocktail: Shake the ingredients with ice. Serve is as it is, and garnish with a Maraschino Cherry.

These drinks pair well with aged Gouda and/or dark chocolate.