A Holiday Variety Show Featuring a Sing-a-long, Holiday Treats, & Crafts

Many families are looking for a way to connect this holiday season, even though it might look a little different. Not to be missed, Pilot Arts is presenting a holiday variety show featuring some top notch talent.

Watch as Pilot Arts Director/Founder Missy Gipson joins Good Day NWA along with professional actors Katie Ladner (Heathers, Wicked) and Chad Burris (Mean Girls, Frozen) to give details on the “Holidays at Home” show.

Holidays at Home | A Virtual Variety Show

December 17 – 20
Hosted by Katie Ladner & Chad Burris
Featuring Celebrity Chef Case Dighero & Music Director Gini Law
Tickets: $12 – $20

