The holidays might be over, but we can still use feel good stories. This first story is going to pull on your heartstrings.

Seven year-old Colin has idolized Anthony Lizotte since he can remember. They met when Lizotte worked as a firefighter. For Christmas, Colin wished Lizotte would come home from the army. So when the soldier was given leave, he decided to surprise Colin. He dressed as the Grinch, he joined the fire department in a drive by parade and asked Colin for a hug… But, Colin wanted nothing to do with the Grinch. He wouldn't even look at him! With a bit of coaxing, Colin's heart grew three sizes when he discovered Anthony was under that mask!