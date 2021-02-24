A New Art Exhibit; Gardening for Beginners; The March of Dimes; “Give Kids a Miracle” – What’s Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this snap shot of what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including a new art exploration and ways you can give back to Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Derrick Adams’s “Sanctuary” went on display at The Momentary on February 23 and is viewable through June 6. The exhibition continues the artists exploration of Black Americans refuge and leisure during and during the Jim Crow era when uneven law enforcement negatively shaped the experiences of Black Americans, It’s free to see this display at the Momentary.

Are you ready for spring? The time is now to start thinking about planting some veggies! The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks are holding a virtual event where they will teach the basics of vegetable gardening. You can purchase this recording which does include a printable guide for planting in the Ozarks. All proceeds support the garden.

The March of Dimes is on a mission to support moms and babies and you can help the organization by joining a panel featuring moms sharing their experiences on managing stress in your professional and personal life after having children. You can join the “It Starts with Mom” virtual event on the March of Dimes national Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, February 24. You can also donate to the organization.

This week KNWA and our sister station Fox 24 is partnering with Arkansas Children’s Northwest to host our 6th Annual “Give Kids a Miracle” telethon. It’s happening on Thursday, February 25. You can donate by calling or texting from 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25 and

you can become a ‘miracle maker’ by just picking up your phone.