A New Mural; Night in the Museum; Art on the Bricks – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

The award-winning Unexpected project in Fort Smith is bringing a new mural to the downtown area. The Unexpected has just announced that artist Ben Eine will bring a new, original mural artwork to downtown through a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage. The artwork, curated by creative house Justkids, will be located on Garrison Avenue and work will begin October 16. Ben’s artwork will serve as a centerpiece around Mental Health Awareness.

Happening on Thursday, October 14, Art on the Bricks in Rogers offers something for everyone. The October Art Walk Theme is “Haunts & Harvest.” Attendees will experience family friendly, indoor and outdoor pop-up art exhibits in more than 20 downtown Rogers’ locations and are welcome to wear Halloween and cosplay costumes. You’ll see visual art and hear live music throughout the event. Activities begin at 4:30 p.m.

Happening this weekend, you’re invited to Celebrate Judge Parker’s 183rd Birthday at the Fort Smith Museum of History! Volunteers will lead a session in “Judge Parker’s Courtroom” where the “Big Bad Wolf” will plead his case why he blew the house down. In turn, “The Three Pigs” will take the witness stand. Kids will decide who was in the right and who was in the wrong. Cupcakes and refreshments will be served after all that deciding! The trial is set to go down Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Here is something for the adults. The Arkansas Air and Military Museum is hosting an adult night out and tickets are going fast. Participants will join the O-R-B Paranormal Team who will lead this years ghost hunt and search for spirits still moving around the museum! Tickets for “Night at the Museum” are twenty-five dollars for non-members and only fifteen dollars for members. Tickets do include dinner and swag.