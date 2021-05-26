A New “Voice;” Getting Ready for Summer Blockbusters; The “Blood” Moon – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in Hot Topics!

SPOILER ALERT! A new winner was crowned last night on “The Voice.” 19 year-old Cam Anthony of Philadelphia is this season’s champion. His win gives coach Blake Shelton his 8th victory on the show. Anthony beat out Team Kelly’s country singer Kenzie Wheeler for the crown.

Anthony’s colleague on Team Blake, Jordan Matthew Young, finished third, followed by Team Nick’s Rachel Mac in fourth, and Team Legend’s Victor Solomon in fifth. The show returns in the fall with Ariana Grande joining the coaching ranks.

The first trailer for the latest Marvel movie “Eternals” has been released. Directed by o=Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. The movie features an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. “Eternals” takes place directly after 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” which ended with a number of key players being killed off. Those left are faced with a battle to save humanity. “Eternals” is set for release in theaters on November 5, 2021.

Let’s keep the movie news going. “A Quiet Place II,” will debut in theaters on May 28, 2021. The sequel picks up right where the first film ended. Emily Blunt’s character, Evelyn, has just given birth to a baby girl, is grief-stricken over the loss of her husband, and trying to keep all three of her kids alive. Blind aliens that use sound to hunt their prey have invaded the earth. “A Quiet Place II” is written and directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski. The film will play in theaters for the first 45 days of its release. It will then be made available on Paramount+.

Make sure you take a look up at the skies on Wednesday, May 26. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a Supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible Wednesday across the Pacific offering the best viewing — as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and Eastern Asia. Look quick! The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes as earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. The entire show will last five hours, as Earth’s shadow gradually covers the moon, then starts to ebb. The reddish-orange color is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.