Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Tuesday, March 1 is Mardi Gras and there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout the region. Did you know that Mardi Gras also goes by the name Shrove Tuesday? One of the Shrove Tuesday traditions in eating pancakes. Prelude Breakfast Bar in Fayetteville wants to help you do just that! They are hosting a pancake challenge. You get 20 mins to eat 10 pancakes! If you do it, you’ll win a $50 gift card to Prelude plus a Prelude T-Shirt! If you can’t finish 10 pancakes under 20 mins, it’ll cost ya $28.00. The event is from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange of CACHE Is responsible for supporting several artists in the area through their various grant funding cycles. And, they have announced the launch of the Creative Exchange – a one year multi-faceted programming initiative. If you’re interested in applying they are holding an in-person tour of the downtown space known at 214 and will answer any questions you have about the fund. The tour takes place on Wednesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. Applications are open until March 14, 2022, and successful applicants will be notified in May.

The City of Fayetteville wants to hear from you! The City’s Parks, Natural Resources, and Cultural Affairs Department is working on a 10-year master plan for Fayetteville’s parks. Tare hosting a series of public input sessions to get ideas from the public about what you’d like to see in the local parks system. One of those meetings is this Wednesday, March 2, and it will take place at the Fayetteville Public Library with a drop-in/open house format. If you want to voice your opinion, just show up anytime between 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, you can see some powerful, world-class acrobatics at Walton Arts Center for a performance of “Circe Sacre.” It’s a circus-style adaptation of Stravinsky’s masterpiece “Rite of Spring.” The event is taking place inside Baum Walker Hall at 7:00 p.m. and tickets start at $18.

We are shining a spotlight on several Spring Break Camp opportunities for parents and today’s focus is on the Amazeum. Kids ages six through eleven are invited to the Amazeum each day of Spring Break for the camp “Academy of Superheroes and Villains.” Your kid’s detective abilities will be tested as well as exploring the ins and outs of sneaking as a villain. The camp takes place each day from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

