A Podcast Odd Couple, a Quarterback’s Hail Mary Engagement & the Chicken Sandwich Wars – Hot Topics

Rumors have been flying and social media has been waiting on confirmation on an engagement between Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. We finally have it! The actress confirmed her engagement to the Green Bay Packers Quarterback. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon. While the rest of us were shocked, she told Fallon she has yet to attend one of Rodgers’ games because of the pandemic, and she acknowledged that while growing up, sports were never really on her “radar.”

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for an 8-episode Spotify podcast series. The podcast is called “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The pair will swap stories about their upbringings and even a White House singalong around a piano. The first two episodes are available now. Springsteen performed benefits for Obama during his presidential campaigns. Their friendship blossomed into deeper conversations since he left office. The “Renegades: Born in the USA” series title references one of Springsteen’s biggest hits.

If you loved “Gilmore Girls” then you may want to checkout a new mother daughter duo coming to Netflix. A new series “Ginny and Georgia” follows a young mom, Georgia, and her teen daughter, Ginny. The show will feature several pop culture references … like “Gilmore Girls.” A big difference between “Ginny and Georgia” and “Gilmore Girls” is that Georgia has a dark side and a mysterious past. The first season of “Ginny and Georgia” debuts tomorrow, February 24.

Taco Bell enters the chicken sandwich wars. Look at the Chicken Sandwich Taco. Taco bell is testing the new product starting March 11. The company is now the fourth fast-food brand to announce a chicken sandwich in the last month. Restaurants are looking to chicken to fuel sales this year because the category is growing faster than beef.