A Pop Up Party; Professionals Night Out; Advocate for Awareness; A Bike Ride for a Cause – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

This first event is happening this afternoon. The Fayetteville Police Department is inviting everyone out to Asbell Park for some summer break fun. There will be kickball, free cold drinks and popsicles at this Pop Up Party which is scheduled to last from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. No registration necessary. Just show up and have some safe summer fun!

Tomorrow night, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation invite you to join them for networking, drinks, and food at their Professionals Night Out. The pandemic shifted many of these events over the past year and this is their first “night out” in 2021. The event begins at four-thirty at the new Fayetteville Public Education Foundation office on South College Avenue.

This week is PanCAN Action Week. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network invites you to participate and there are several ways that you can do that. You can relive the action week kickoff event on social media to learn more. You can share your story with them, highlighting who you advocate for and why. You can event create your own button to show everyone who you are fighting for. Of course, you can also advocate by contacting your call your members of congress.

Looking ahead to the weekend here’s an event the whole family will enjoy. During the pandemic, a local group started bike rides to advocate speaking up about drug addiction. The group is holding a family fun bike ride and celebration on Saturday. You can register for the “Tristan’s Trail Breakin’ Chains” ride now, and after the ride, there will be food, drinks, and music at Red Barn in Bentonville. The ride is at four-thirty and the after party starts at six.