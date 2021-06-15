A Popular Food Festival Returns; WAC Calls for Art; Emissions Cut & Health Increased During National Bike Month

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Just announced BITE NWA is back. The popular food festival will once again coincide with the “Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P & G.” The dates for both events are set for September 24 – 26. Tickets for the BITE Experience started today. BITE Experience tickets offer access to four viewing decks throughout the course as well as samples from a variety of local restaurants and global brands. We have more information on our website.

Another announcement hot off the presses, Walton Arts Center is asking local artists to submit their work for the first ever open call group exhibition. Selected art will be displayed in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery form September 30 to November 5. They are accepting submission is a variety of different mediums. There is no specific theme, only that the work represents the best of your talents. Artists must be eighteen and over to apply.

It’s time for us to announce some numbers related to Bike NWA, who along with First National Bank of NWA were the driving forces behind celebrating National Bike Month during May. There were several new records set. Check this out: 1,355 people logged a ride, and out of that group, there were 129 new riders and 67 organizations who participated! With these participants, 202,396 miles were logged and 13,644 trips were made. Walmart leads the “over two-thousand employee category” in 1st place, followed by the University of Arkansas in 2nd! Another major Bike NWA event is just around the corner. Stay tuned for Cycle September and details on how you can get involved.

We’ve mentioned how INTERFORM is hosting a month-long series of event throughout June and event Springdale’s Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is getting involved. Their newest Shiloh Shout-Out video highlights INTERFORM’S month-long multimedia art experience in Downtown Springdale. The video is viewable on the museum’s social media. If you’re looking for a way to get involved with the Museum, on June 16 at noon, you can join them for on online event featuring musical events known as Play Parties that were prevalent from the mid-1800s to the 1940s.