A Popular Music Series Eyes Return; Fine Dining Event; Giving Back to Veterans – Happening in NWA

There is some live music happening on Thursday, January 6. Six Twelve Coffee House and Bar has musician Jeremiah Griffin in-the-house! You might remember Jeremiah from being on our show. Now, is your chance to see him live starting at 8:00 p.m. Six twelve has everything you need to kick your weekend off a little early – Great music, and something to sip on while you’re listening.

There’s a fundraiser happening on Thursday, January 6 at Hail Fellow Well Met in Johnson. The fundraiser supports the non-profit 2nd Milk whose mission it is to help save the lives of malnourished and orphaned infants in Africa and around the globe by delivering formula, food, blankets, and bottles. At the event you’ll hear from guest speaker Danyelle Musselman. Food, coffee, and drinks will be available for purchase. And all proceeds support 2nd Milk.

Each year during the holiday season the Fayetteville National Cemetery, together with Wreaths Across America, places wreaths at headstones of veterans who’ve died for our country. As this year’s display wraps up, the organization is asking for help. They have scheduled a wreath pickup for Saturday, January 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Here’s a link for you to volunteer.

Here’s an event that you’ll want to plan for. The next Chef’s Table at Natural State Rock and Republic in Springdale will take place on January 18. The event features Chef Darwin Beyer – the Executive Chef and Found of Meiji Japanese Cuisine in Fayetteville. The event on the eighteenth kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features a 3-course fine dining experience complete with wine pairings and live classical music.

Speaking of Springdale, here’s something else to look forward to. Downtown Springdale has just announced that their popular Live at Turnbow music series will return to the downtown area in 2022. The event features local musicians and bands — from jazz to mariachi, bluegrass and funk. It will, once again, take place on the last Thursdays’ of each month beginning in April.

