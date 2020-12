If you’re an avid podcast listener, then you might be familiar with the podcast “I Am Northwest Arkansas.”

Watch as podcast creator Randy Wilburn joins Good Day NWA to talk about his love for this part of the state and how his podcast is influencing others to move here. Plus, he has an inspiring motto to put you in a positive mindset to start the new year.

You can find the podcast through social media here: Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.