The Music Education Initiative exists to engage, educate, elevate the next generation of professionals in the business of music and entertainment.
Watch as Executive Director & Co-Founder Orson Weems along with Andy Green from Ozark Production Services join Good Day NWA to talk about the need for “behind the scenes” professionals in the entertainmetn industry.
Production Workforce & Technical Training Program
- Thursday, February 10
- 6:00 p.m.
- Arkansas Arts Academy | Rogers
- Thursday, February 17
- 6:00 p.m.
- Faulkner Performing Arts Center | Fayetteville
- Register Here