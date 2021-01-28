A Relaxing Trip to the Spa at Downstream Casino & Resort

Good Day NWA makes the short trip to Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma.

If you game hard and play hard, you’ll probably want to relax…hard! The professionals at the Née Spa can help you relax if you’re stressed and they always have specials to keep their services affordable for all. Plus, much of the supplies for the spa and even the steakhouse come from the onsite greenhouse. Watch as Good Day NWA tours those as well!

Over a series of segments Good Day NWA is showing you all that Downstream has to offer. The series kicked off at the Steakhouse with Chef Greg Bolton.