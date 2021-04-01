A Reminder to Stay Safe – “Covid Shuffle” Continues to Raise Awareness

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce is working with a class at the University of Arkansas on a special awareness campaign centered around COVID precautions.

With COVID-19 mandates gradually being lifted in Arkansas, the campaign challenges residents to use #handsfacespace and take part in the “COVID Shuffle”, in an effort to keep everyone safe as the community works to get everyone vaccinated.

The class has partnered with local TikTok influencer, Sam Hurley, and FHS Cheer and Dance, for a fun viral dance that will help enforce the idea of the slogan. #handsfacespace

Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert joined Good Day NWA to share more about the campaign initiative and the entire community can get involved.

To learn more about the “COVID Shuffle campaign, be sure to visit the chamber’s website and post your own version of the challenge to social media.