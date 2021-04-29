A Royal Milestone; Kathie Lee’s New Star; The Shoes of “His Airness” Up for Auction – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about some stories that are burning up social media.

Prince William and Duchess Kate have released two new photos to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. The pictures were taken at Kensington Palace in London this week. Prince William married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a union that was expected to revitalize the British monarchy. The couple were bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Some two billion people around the world tuned in to watch the royal wedding. The royal couple have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame just got a little bit more fabulous. Kathie Lee Gifford received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 4-time Daytime Emmy Award Winner was most recently the co-host of NBC’s “Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda.” Prior to NBC news, Gifford served as the co-host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” for 15 years, where she received 11 Daytime Emmy nominations. In 2015, Gifford was inducted into the Broadcast & Cable Hall of Fame.

If you’ve always wanted to be like Mike, here’s your chance! A pair of red sneakers worn by “His Airness” have hit the auction block. The “Air Jordan 1” shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his 1984-85 rookie season are expected to sell for $100,000 to $150,000 next month. Bids open at $80,000 and the auction ends on May 12. Jordan’s shoes are the star lot among 13 pairs from former NBA stars including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Patrick Ewing, Stephen Curry and Scottie Pippen.

If you fancy a little suspense and mystery, checkout a new film starring Oscar Nominee Amanda Seyfried. The film also stars James Norton. It is a supernatural thriller set against the backdrop of a haunted house with a murderous history. The pair play George and Catherine Clare, a married couple who move to upstate New York so George can take a teaching job at a local college. At first Catherine has a difficult time adjusting to her new surroundings and their house seems spooky. She comes to learn there’s a reason for her uneasiness that George has been keeping from her. “Things Heard and Seen” is streaming now on Netflix.