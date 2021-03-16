A Surprise for Tiffany Haddish & Some “Galactic” Drone Footage – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at two stories that are popular on social media in Hot Topics.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish received quite the surprise while filming “Kids Say The Darndest Things.” Her comedy album “Black Mitzvah” was nominated for a GRAMMY. Watch as she tells the contestants that she’s happy to be nominated, when her producer tells her the news. Haddish then tells the young girls that anything is possible.

A video taken by a camera-equipped drone buzzing through the nooks and crannies of a historic Minneapolis bowling alley has attracted hundreds of thousands of views online. Watch this footage, taken inside Bryant-Lake Bowl. It’s the work of cinematographer Jay Christensen, produced by Rally Studios and directed by Anthony Jaska. The video is so popular “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn tweeted the clip to his 800,000+ followers, saying he wanted the filmmakers “to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”