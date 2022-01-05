A Tap Takeover; Spring Break Camp Sign-Ups; VoiceJam Auditions – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

It’s Wednesday, January 5! You’ve made it to the middle of the week. Now, how about some fun? Tontitown Winery is hosting “Bing Night on Wednesday, January 5 starting at 6:00 p.m. There’s no cost to play. There are prizes, food, and drinks available while you play. The festivities will be played in the winery’s indoor lounge and the venue reminds attendees that outside food and drinks are not allowed.

The Ozark Chapter of “Wild Ones” are returning to in-person events in 2022. Thursday, January 6 you can learn more about the initiatives that the city of Springdale is taking towards growing native plants. The conversation will take place tomorrow at eleven-thirty at the Springdale Public Library. It’s free and open to the public. Masks are required for all attendees.

Then on Friday, January 7 It’s a Tap Takeover at Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges. Bentonville Brewing Company are showcasing some of their beers and they are being expertly paired with selections from Executive Chef Tim Ordway. Plus there will be lively music provided by DJ Theronious Chunk. Foodies and craft beer lovers alike can also enjoy expert insight and commentary from Chef Tim and brewery representatives, who will be your guide to the stories and details behind every pairing. The event is on Friday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Parents, it’s never too early to start planning for the warmer months. The Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville has just released the schedules for their Spring Break and Summer Camps. You can sign up for Spring Break Camp right now and registration for Summer Camps opens January eighteenth for returning campers and on January nineteenth for the general public. The summer camps are full-day, one-week camps for children ages five to twelve.

Auditions are now being accepted for VoiceJam, the annual a cappella festival produced by Walton Arts Center in April. The competition is open to any a cappella group of three to 20 performers. Video audition submissions will be accepted from now through January thirty-first. Up to eight groups can be selected to compete in person at Walton Arts Center. Groups selected for the competition will be announced on Thursday, February 3.

