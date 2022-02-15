Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The full moon has arrived and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is doing something to help you celebrate. You can join a forest therapy guide for a slow walk in the garden using interactive invitations to awaken your senses and allow you to mindfully connect with nature, The event is happening Tuesday, February 15 starting at 5:00 p.m. You’re encouraged to dress for the weather with hats, gloves, and extra layers of clothing. The activities will be leisurely, but temperatures can feel cooler when seated or moving slowly. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

It’s Tuesday, but not just any Tuesday. It’s a Twisted Tuesday at Bentonville Taproom. Jenna Lyn Melnicki hosts this event that takes place every Tuesday beginning at seven p-m. All talents are welcome. Bentonville taproom is located just south of the Bentonville Square on Main Street.

The University of Arkansas Department of Theatre is presenting the play “The Moors.” The story follows two sisters whose tensions reach a breaking point. It’s a dark comedy that examines love, power, and the human longing to be seen. The show happens at the University Theatre February 16 – 19 at 7:30 p.m. and there is a matinee on Sunday, February 20 at 2:00 p.m.

The Momentary in Bentonville is hosting the regional premiere of the production “And So We Walked.” It’s a frank, heartwarming, and inspiring story of a contemporary Cherokee woman who embarks on an incredible six-week, 900-mile journey with her father along the Trail of Tears to better understand her own identity and the conflicts of her nation. The production is happening February 18 – 20.