A Week Full of Culinary & Artistic Events – What You Need to Know

Snapple sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas, including an art exhibit and how you can get involved with the culinary scene.

Check this out. If you are a chef or a caterer, Downtown Springdale wants to hear from you. They are now accepting applications from chefs and caterers for it’s Fifth Annual Street Dinner set to take place on Saturday, June fifth. That’s quite a while away, but the deadline to complete your application is Monday, February fifteenth. So, if you’re a chef or you know one who is, you’ve got one week left to apply.

Happening right now on top of Mount Sequoyah you are invited to make an appointment to see the artwork of Thomas Coffey. The rich textures and colors in his abstract art are definitely worth checking out. Of course the Mount Sequoyah Center is a nonprofit community space with lodging, dining, event, meeting, and recreation space and programs for the community and visitors. His art is on display in Sequoyah Hall.

You may have seen this big announcement last week. The Arkansas Cinema Society is inviting you to their drive-in and virtual Arkansas premiere of the Arkansas-based film “Minari” followed by a conversation with writer/director Lee Isaac Chung and filmmaker Jeff Nichols. The film has just picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language film. And, it’s being presented here in Northwest Arkansas at the 112 drive-in and virtually at the same time. It happens this Thursday, February eleventh. Gates for the in-person event open at five forty-five and the film screening begins at seven p-m. The in-person event is expected to see you, get your tickets while you still can. Plus, we’ve got the gang from the Arkansas Cinema Society joining us on Thursday to talk about this movie.

Here’s something to look forward to .You can join Chef Case Dighero, food writer Priscilla Willis, and wine enthusiast Jason Willems as they host a fun, delicious, and interactive wine demonstration inspired by their affinity for all things chocolate. The event is happening tomorrow at seven p-m. The virtual experience will supply you and your friends with a zoom link as well as recipes and locations to purchase ingredients and wine.