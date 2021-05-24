AAPI Community Discussion, Monday Night Social Ride and a Preview of Weekend Events

Happy Monday!!! Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA for Monday, May 24.

You’re invited to a virtual community discussion celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month starting at 4:00 p.m. This free event will focus on raising awareness, education and allyship with our AAPI community members and feature a remembrance dedicated to the victims of the Atlanta shooting and hate crimes over the past year and close with a meditation of hope.

Grab your bike for a quick ride around Downtown Bentonville. You can join the Monday Night Social ride at the Meteor. Start the evening with happy hour from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.,then get ready for a casual ride on friendly streets, the Greenway and a little off-road. Afterwards there will be an extended happy hour at the Meteor for participants. Monday Night Social Rides happen every week

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 28 as Downtown Bentonville Inc., is partnering with City Sessions to bring music to local neighborhoods. On friday the Neighborhood Concert Series will be held at the Cornerstone community pool from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The concert will feature Jasper Logan and Will Gunselman. It is open to all members of the community so get ready to jam to some music and hang out with friends and neighbors. There will also be food trucks at the concert.

Here’s another event for your social calendar this weekend. INTERFORM is gearing up for a month long arts exhibition and will kick things off with a full day of events on Saturday, May 29 begining at 11:00 a.m. in Springdale. There will be pop-up experiences by local dancers, musicians, models and designers throughout the day as well as a sneak peek of gallery openings of Assembly exhbitions. The day will end with a runway show that you don’t want to miss. Seats to the runway show are limited so make sure you grab yours now. You can also watch a live stream of the show from under the pavillion at Turnbow Park.