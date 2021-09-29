Adopt A FURever Friend at Tails & Ales PLUS More Local Stories

Here’s a look at what’s happening around NWA for Wednesday, September 29, sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

If you love beer and pets then checkout an event combining your love for both. Columbus House Brewery in Fayetteville is hosting Tails & Ales Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. One dollar from every beer purchased will go to the Animal League of Washington Co. Bring your pets to meet a friend or two. You can even meet a few adoptable furry friends looking for their forever home.

Here’s a reminder that the MS Society is hosting its annual Vintage Affair event.

You may remember we had Channing Barker on the show to talk about the resources the society provides and bringing awareness to Multiple Sclerosis. This year’s event will be held virtually Thursday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. The vintage affair will be livestreamed on the organization’s YouTube channel.

If you are a business owner and you’re looking to expand your audience and increase your sales, Startup Junkie can help. Startup Junkie along with Conductor will host a webinar on Marketing on TikTok. This session will feature local TikTok Influencer Ryan Brooks. You can expect to learn about the importance of social media marketing, creating content versus buying content, leveraging TikTok to drive sales and more.

Do you have a birthday, anniversary or a big milestone coming up? We want to celebrate with you!

Our KNWA Today team is featuring birthdays, anniversaries or any big moments in your life during the morning news cast from 5:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. Send us an email: birthdays@knwa.com and send in pictures or videos and you may see your loved ones featured on the morning show.

KKNWA is accepting nominations for the Golden Apple Award.

Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, or school counselor

who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom. Submit your nomination, in 100 words or less — telling us what makes your nominee so great! Then tune into KNWA Today the last Wednesday of the month to see who will be featured. In case you missed it, Matthew Peoples, a theater teacher at Bentonville High School, received the first Golden Apple of the school year. Congrats Mr.. Peoples!



