Adopt a Pet for the New Year; Amazeum to Offer Vaccination Clinics – Happening in NWA

Start the new year with some art. On Sunday, Art Ventures in Fayetteville is holding the opening reception for their new exhibit titled “Visibly You.” The exhibit is a collaboration with The Equality Crew and the theme is visibility for local LGBTQ+ youth. The art features a portrait gallery. The opening of the exhibit is on Sunday from three to five p-m.

The Rogers Animal Shelter is full with a high number of pets. Adoption fees have been reduced to $10 until Friday, December 31, instead of the normal $61. That includes spaying or neutering, microchipping and vaccinations. The shelter manager asks anyone who comes across abandoned animals to keep them for one night before bringing them to the shelter. He also stressed the importance of getting your pet microchipped so it’s easier for the shelter to find the animals’ homes.

The Scott Family Amazeum will be hosting a series of Covid-19 vaccination clinics starting Wednesday, January 5. The clinics will have first, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer available every 3rd Wednesday and Saturday.. The time frame on Wednesdays is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The clinics are open to anyone 5 years old and up. You don’t need an appointment, but registration is required.

In case you missed it, nominations for our Woman of the Year award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire. We know you have remarkable women in your life…and we want to hear about them. Nominations are open through Friday, December 31.

