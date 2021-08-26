AGT’s Matt Mauser Continues Legacy of Wife Christina Through Foundational Support for Athletes

Sometimes, going “against all odds” just means more.

Watch as America’s Got Talent performer Matt Mauser joins Good Day NWA to talk about how he’s carrying on the life and legacy of his late wife Christina who died in the tragic helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant.

According to Mauser, the tragic event of 2020 “set forth the whole thing of starting a foundation for her and helping find young ladies that have a lot of the same qualities that Christina had and giving them scholarships so they can continue their athletic careers.” The work continues through the Christina Mauser Foundation.

