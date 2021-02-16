All About That Baby; Nutmobile Drivers Needed; The Luck of the Irish Returns – What You Need to Know

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at trending stories that are Hot Topics!

It’s not all about that bass for Meghan Trainor these days. Now, it’s all about that baby! The singer and husband Daryl Sabara announced the birth of their first child, Riley, on Instagram over the weekend both stars shared photos of their son and noted that her due date was supposed to be Valentine’s Day. Riley was born on February 8.

Will Smith is stepping into hosting duties for a new Netflix docuseries. “Amend: The Fight for America,” explores the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons. Smith is also doing double duty by executive producing the project along with Emmy-winning writer Larry Wilmore. In addition to exploring the early beginnings of American citizenship and what it means for present-day America. “Amend” also features narrative performances by actors such as Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal and Yara Shahidi. “Amend” drops February 17 on Netflix.

McDonald’s getting an early jump on Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations by bringing back one of its classics, the Shamrock Shake. It’s available now at participating locations. Customers can also enjoy the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which made its debut last year to mark the green, minty shake’s 50th Anniversary. Here’s a fun fact: the Shamrock Shake has been around since 1967 when a McDonald’s owner in Connecticut came up with the treat. Sales of the lucky shake helped fund the first Ronald McDonald house in Philadelphia.

If you’re looking to change things up this year, here’s something to go nuts over. Planters is looking for someone to drive Mister Peanut’s Nutmobile. There are job openings for a new crew of Planters Peanutters, the brand ambassadors who pilot the Nutmobile. Accompanied by the Mascot Mister Peanut, the Peanutters also do events and media interviews from coast to coast. If you or someone you know would be interested, simply apply online.

If you’ve had a little cabin fever this past year, you’re not alone. With Coronavirus vaccinations ramping up, travel bookings are surging. 2020 was the worst year in history for air travel demand.. that’s according to the International Air Transport Association. Passenger traffic fell more than 65% globally. An analyst with Trip Advisor says many people are actively planning trips for later in 2021 and 2022. Analysts say now is a good time to book future trips as prices are low and many travel companies have flexible booking and cancellation policies.