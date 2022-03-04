Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

March is Women’s History Month and in honor of that, the Arkansas People’s History Project has launched The Women’s Project web exhibit. It’s a multimedia journey through the early history of the Women’s Project: a multiracial, intergenerational network of women who joined together in the 1980’s to speak out against injustices like racism, sexism, homophobia, domestic violence and more. The website is live right now, we have a link on our website.

On Sunday, March 6 you’re invited to bring the whole family for a wrap-up celebration of the All Bentonville Reads program! They are filling the museum with Charlotte’s Web-inspired games, outdoor activities, art projects, and more. You can celebrate the power of a good story with dramatic readings and spider tales, try out fair-style games, and immerse yourself in the world of the novel with family-friendly artmaking. The event is free with no tickets required and takes place on Sunday from noon to four p-m.

In case you missed it, here’s something to look forward to. A massive new facility in Springdale will be built to help local farmers and restaurant owners. The Walton Family Foundation announced the plans this week for a new food hub called The Market Center of the Ozarks. The goal of the project is to improve access to healthy, local food. Construction is expected to begin in June 2022, with an early 2024 completion date.

Arkansas Children’s Northwest is on a mission to help sick and injured kids and you can become a ‘miracle maker’ by just picking up your phone. KNWA and our Fox 24 are partnering with Arkansas Children’s Northwest to host our 6th Annual “Give Kids A Miracle” Telethon. It’s all happening Monday, March 7th. More information can be found here.