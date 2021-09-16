All You Need to Rock Your Tailgate! – Academy Sports + Outdoors

We’re gearing up for Razorback football season!

Shannon Haught from Academy Sports + Outdoors joins Good Day NWA to make sure that you have all the supplies your need for your tailgate to truly pop.

You can find all the listed items and more at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up 3 Burner Propane Grill ($269.99) Academy Sports + Outdoors has a wide variety of portable grills starting at $37.99. Today we have the Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up 3 Burner Propane Grill which is a game changer. The grill provides powerful heat and performance and allows for ample space for grilling all the delicious tailgate food.



Victory Tailgate University of Arkansas Bean Bag Toss Game – $99.99 Every tailgate needs outdoor games, and Academy Sports + Outdoors is your destination to find all types of games from horseshoes to cornhole to washer toss. If you’re planning on cheering on the Razorbacks, take a look at this U of A themed Bean Bag Toss game. It’s portable, made from solid wood and is a great way to show off your team pride.



Magellan Outdoors Cool Comfort Chair – $24.99 The Magellan Outdoors Cool Comfort Mesh Chair offers durability, two built in cup holders and side access pouches to help you root on your favorite team in comfort. Stay cool and stylish on the hottest game days in this easy breathing chair that comes in an assortment of colors.



Academy Easy Shade 10’x10’ Slant Leg Canopy – $44.99 Stay cool under The Academy Sports + Outdoors Easy Shade 10 ft x 10 ft Slant Leg Canopy. This tailgate staple features a powder-coat steel frame and a polyester canopy that offers 99% UV protection. The pull-pin sliders make it easy to adjust the height, while the included carry bag provides convenient storage and transport.



WinCraft University of Arkansas Scatter Can Cooler Coozie – $4.99 Sip your favorite drink during the Razorbacks game in the WinCraft University of Arkansas Logo Can Cooler. The high-density foam helps keep your drink cold, and the U of A design lets everyone know who you root for on game day.



Antigua Men’s University of Arkansas Game Day Woven Fishing Shirt – $39.99 Whether you’re in the stands or out on the water this short sleeve fishing shirt is the perfect look to show your love for the Razorbacks. The split back yoke increases air circulation and the UPF 50+ treatment shields you from the harsh rays of the sun.



Yeti Coolers Starting at $199.99 Make sure your favorite gameday beverages stay ice cold with the YETI Hopper Flip 8 Cooler. A tough shell offers exceptional cold-holding power while the shoulder strap makes it lightweight and easy to carry. Spend less time worrying about your ice chest leaking or your drinks getting warm and more time enjoying the game.



Academy Deluxe Padded Stadium Seat – $39.99 Now that we’ve got you geared up for before the game it’s time to make sure you’re ready for kick-off. Watch the game in comfort with Academy Sports + Outdoors Deluxe Padded Stadium Seat which has a waterproof bottom to keep you dry and features bottom straps to prevent slippage. The padded back, seat and armrests provide comfort and the adjustable backpack straps allows for easy carrying.



For additional apparel & tailgating items, visit the Academy Sports + Outdoors website here.

*Sponsored Content