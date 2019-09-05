Allen’s Food Market Supermarket Sweep winner snags $269 in groceries.

Kristina Spear of Pea Ridge, AR is the winner in the Allen’s Food Market Sweep.
She ran around the store, of course going to the meat section first! She had two minutes and did great!!! But Steve from Allen’s Food Market didn’t think she had enough, so he sent her back out for another 30 minutes!!! In all, she ended up with $269.13 in groceries from Allen’s Food Market in Bella Vista. The shopping spree was a collaboration between the Good Day NWA Show and Allen’s Food Market…BIG THANKS TO THE 892 USERS WHO ENTERED!!!