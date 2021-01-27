Amanda Gorman Inks Major Deal, Food News from Pizza Hut & Kraft, and AGT Auditions – What You Need to Know

If you’ve ever thought you might have what it takes to make it on to “America’s Got Talent,” now’s your chance. That story kicks off Good Day NWA’s trending stories in Hot Topics!

Starting Wednesday, January 27, the southeast region of country can live stream auditions for the American’s Got Talent producers. You can do that from the comfort of your own home. You could be offered the chance to audition on the show in front of the judges and the host, Terry Crews. You can catch Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” on KNWA later in 2021.

Valentine’s Day is coming up and what better way to show your family you love them by making them Mac & Cheese… but not just any Mac & Cheese. Checkout this Limited-Edition Candy Mac & Cheese from Kraft. It’s the same cheesy dish that we all know, but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the Mac & Cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor. This cheesy meal is coming soon. Lucky recipients will receive a kit delivered by February 14, so they can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The breakout star from the Presidential Inauguration, Youth Poet Amanda Gorman can add another title to her name…Model! Gorman has signed with one of the world’s biggest modeling agencies…IMG Models, The agency’s Instagram posted phots with the caption, “Now representing Amanda Gorman.” During last week’s inauguration, Gorman read her powerful poem “The Hill We Climb.” Her performance gained her global acclaim on social media. Her Instagram account rose from 56,000 followers to 1.3 million in 24 hours. Now, she’s well over 3 million followers.

Here’s one for pizza lovers! Pizza Hut is launching Detroit-Style Pizza nationwide for a limited time. The chain says Detroit-Style, which has thick crust and tomato sauce covering the cheese and toppings, is the fastest-growing pizza trend. The launch comes as demand for pizza has soared during the pandemic.